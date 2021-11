Turkey raises required reserves for forex liabilities -official gazette

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the required reserves ratio for foreign currency liabilities by 200 basis points, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette early on Tuesday.

The ratio for deposit and participation funds was raised to 19-25% and 22-26% for precious metals accounts at different maturity brackets, the notice said.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Chris Reese

