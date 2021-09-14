Turkey raises required reserves ratios for forex liabilities

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised the required reserves ratio for foreign currency and precious metal deposits by 200 basis points, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette early on Wednesday.

The ratio was raised to 23% from 21% for forex deposit accounts and participation funds with a maturity of up to a year, and to 17% from 15% for those with a maturity of a year or longer, the Gazette showed.

The ratio was raised to 24% from 22% for precious metal deposit accounts with a maturity of up to a year, and to 20% from 18% for those with a maturity of a year or longer.

The changes will take effect Sept. 17, the Gazette showed.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Leslie Adler and Kim Coghill

