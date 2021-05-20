Turkey raised the special consumption tax on some petrol and diesel oil types, as well as liquefied petroleum gas, propane and butane by rates ranging between 54-189%, according to a statement in the country's Official Gazette on Thursday.

The tax on 95 octane petrol was raised to 1.3313 lira per litre from 0.8652 and to 1.5836 lira from 1.0283 lira on 98 octane petrol.

