Middle East

Turkey receives $6.3 bln under SDR from IMF

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it received $6.3 billion as expected as part of the International Monetary Fund's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) for its members.

The IMF will distribute about $650 billion in total SDR, its largest-ever distribution of reserves that aim provide additional liquidity for the global economy, supplementing member countries' foreign exchange reserves and cutting reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt. read more

Middle East

Middle East · 5:09 AM UTC

Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday will seek to reset the tone of U.S.-Israeli relations in their first White House meeting and find common ground on Iran despite differences on how to deal with its nuclear program.

