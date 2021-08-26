Middle East
Turkey receives $6.3 bln under SDR from IMF
ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it received $6.3 billion as expected as part of the International Monetary Fund's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) for its members.
The IMF will distribute about $650 billion in total SDR, its largest-ever distribution of reserves that aim provide additional liquidity for the global economy, supplementing member countries' foreign exchange reserves and cutting reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt. read more
