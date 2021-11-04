Skip to main content

Turkey to record double-digit growth this year-Erdogan

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopening of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, October 1, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to record double-digit growth in 2021, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, higher than a previous government forecast of 9%.

"Even though international institutions say 9%, we think that we will reach double-digit growth numbers at the end of the year," Erdogan said in a pre-recorded message.

Turkey's economy grew 21.7% year-on-year in the second quarter. read more

