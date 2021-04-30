Skip to main content

Middle EastTurkey records 394 coronavirus deaths, its biggest daily toll

Women attend the funeral as workers dig new graves for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. Picture taken December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey logged 394 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest ever daily toll, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday, a day after a nationwide lockdown went into effect.

The data also showed 31,891 new coronavirus cases in the same period.

Turkey ranks fourth globally in number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally. Ankara has tightened restrictions as infections and deaths surged to record highs after an easing of measures in March.

On Thursday, Turks have entered a nationwide "full lockdown" starting that will last until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

