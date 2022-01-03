Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

Members of the medical staff Sefa Nacak, Selin Doner and Zeynep Ilk get ready to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since late April, health ministry data showed on Monday.

It also recorded 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period.

Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over a week as the Omicron variant became dominant in the country.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Chris Reese

