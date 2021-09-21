Turkey registers 29,338 new COVID cases, highest since April 30 -data

People wearing protective masks walk along a street amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Diyarbakir, Turkey July 27, 2021. Picture taken July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkey logged 29,338 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 30, health ministry data showed.

Turkey also recorded 260 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday. The rise in Turkey's daily death toll since mid-July has been among the sharpest among countries in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows.

Turkey reopened schools to in-person education this month and removed most coronavirus measures over the summer. Earlier this month, Ankara began asking for a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination from teachers and also for certain public events.

