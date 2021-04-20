Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastTurkey replaces trade minister -Official Gazette

Reuters
1 minute read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Mehmet Mus as his new trade minister, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

Ruhsar Pekcan was removed from the post, the decree said. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details.

Erdogan also appointed Derya Yanik and Vedat Bilgin to two newly formed ministries, the Family Ministry and the Labour Ministry, respectively.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 11:21 PM UTCMuch more work needed in Iran nuclear talks despite progress, EU says

Iran and world powers have made headway in talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord, although much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

Middle EastBattle for Yemen’s Marib scrambles U.S. push for truce
Middle EastStocks, yields, oil fall as pandemic fears linger
Middle EastIran, IAEA start talks on unexplained uranium traces
Middle EastIran says 60% enrichment meant to show nuclear prowess, is reversible