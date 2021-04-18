A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Turkey has recorded 318 deaths from COVID-19 in the space of a day, its highest daily total so far, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday.

Turkey's official cumulative death toll stands at 35,926.

Some 55,802 new cases were recorded.

Turkey currently ranks fourth in the world in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

