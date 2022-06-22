Turkey, Saudi Arabia determined to start new period of cooperation - statement

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, June 22, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Turkey and Saudi Arabia emphasized determination on a new period of cooperation in bilateral relations during talks in Ankara, as the two countries aim to fully normalise ties that were ruptured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a joint statement following the talks between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, the two countries said they discussed improving relations and investment in sectors from energy to defence among others.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

