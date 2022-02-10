1 minute read
Turkey says Israel normalisation does not mean Palestinian policy change
ANKARA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey normalising relations with Israel would not mean a change in Ankara's Palestinian policy, ahead of an expected visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog next month.
He was speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, underlining comments he made earlier this week that Turkey will not turn its back on its commitment to a Palestinian state in order to broker closer ties with Israel. read more
