Turkey says Israel normalisation does not mean Palestinian policy change

A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

ANKARA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey normalising relations with Israel would not mean a change in Ankara's Palestinian policy, ahead of an expected visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog next month.

He was speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, underlining comments he made earlier this week that Turkey will not turn its back on its commitment to a Palestinian state in order to broker closer ties with Israel. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.