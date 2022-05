Turkey says it has legitimate security concerns over Sweden, Finland NATO bid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu at United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday repeated that Turkey has legitimate security concerns over what he described as Sweden and Finland's support of "terrorist organizations" on why Ankara has been objecting to the Nordic countries' accession to the alliance.

In brief remarks before his meeting with his American counterpart Antony Blinken in New York, Cavusoglu said Ankara understood the security concerns of Sweden and Finland but also emphasized the security concerns of Turkey should be met too.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese

