Turkey says it is working on new support for small and medium sized enterprises

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's finance ministry said on Tuesday it was working on a Treasury-backed package to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in need of collateral, in its latest step to boost the sector.

The statement attributed to Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said the package would support SME financing needs and reinforce the government's broader programme prioritising exports, production and employment.

