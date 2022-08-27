Turkey says it 'neutralised' seven PKK members in northern Iraq

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's military "neutralised" seven members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in an operation in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," the ministry said on Twitter. It typically uses the word "neutralised" to mean killed.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. It is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Reporting by Azra Ceylan Editing by Helen Popper

