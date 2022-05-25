Turkey says normalisation of Israel ties will help resolve Palestinian conflict
ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that the normalisation of ties between Turkey and Israel will have a "positive impact" for a "peaceful" resolution to the Palestinian conflict.
In a news conference after talks with his Israeli counterpart, Cavusoglu said the two countries agreed to "re-energise" relations in many areas, including resuming talks on civil aviation.
