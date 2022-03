Turkey says oligarch Abramovich 'sincerely' working to end war

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich leaves from the Dolmabahce Presidential Working Office by car after the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by European nations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was "sincerely" working to end the war.

He has been liaising between Kyiv and Moscow since the invasion began on Feb. 24, Cavusoglu said.

Abramovich made a surprise appearance at Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.