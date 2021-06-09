Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkey says optimistic about Erdogan-Biden meeting at NATO summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 17, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey is hoping that a meeting between President Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at next week's NATO summit will yield positive results, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding the meeting would be "critical".

Biden and Erdogan will meet to discuss Syria, Afghanistan and other regional issues next week and will also discuss the "significant differences" between Washington and Ankara in their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office, the U.S. national security advisor said on Monday. read more

Speaking at an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said it was not easy for Turkey and the United States to build cooperation while disagreements over a host of issues remain, adding that both sides needed to take mutual steps to improve their strained ties.

