Turkey says saddened by Lebanon-Gulf crisis, calls for diplomatic resolution

BEIRUT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkey is saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf states, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for a resolution to the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Riyadh to expel Lebanon's ambassador, recall its own envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon.

"I would like to emphasise that we are saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and some Gulf states. We want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible on the basis of mutual respect and with dialogue through diplomacy," Cavusoglu told reporters in Beirut. "As Turkey, we are ready to do what we can on this."

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.