Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey says working with Qatar, U.S. on operation of Kabul airport

1 minute read

Taliban forces stand guard at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport a day after U.S troops withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

ANKARA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Turkey is working with Qatar and the United States about operating Kabul airport and is in talks with the Taliban, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding security at the airport was the main issue.

Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that 19 Turkish technicians were in Kabul, holding talks with Qataris about the airport.

Turkey has told the Taliban that it would not take part in the airport mission unless its units are involved in security. Cavusoglu said the Taliban could ensure security outside the airport, but they would need a more reliable mechanism inside.

A private security company could be used for the mission if the Taliban insisted on having no foreign powers in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 6, 2021 · 12:00 PM UTC

Qatar plans to resume Gaza funding with new method involving Abbas, U.N.

Qatar will soon resume funding for civil servants and poor families in the Gaza Strip under a new mechanism involving the Western-backed Palestinian Authority and the United Nations, the Gulf state's aid envoy said on Monday.

Middle East
Analysis: Turkey and UAE rein in dispute that fuelled conflict and hurt economy
Middle East
As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation
Middle East
Hungry Yemenis eyeing fish catch blame exports for prohibitive prices
Middle East
Saudi Arabia's PIF hires banks to advise on ESG -IFR