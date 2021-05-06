Skip to main content

Middle EastTurkey sees more than 5% economic growth in 2021, minister says

Turkey's finance minister said on Thursday gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at a more than 5 percent rate this year, helped along by export growth of between 16% to 20% after a pandemic-hit 2020.

In a televised interview on CNN Turk, Lutfi Elvan repeated the economy would log double digit GDP growth in the second quarter. Defense and auto exports will help balance the large current account deficit, he added.

A Reuters poll from April 6-13 forecast 4.8% economic growth in 2021, and 14.9% in the second quarter due to a so-called base effect after a pandemic-hit 2020. The economy expanded 1.8% last year. read more

