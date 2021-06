Turkey's Energy Minister Fatih Donmez poses in front of the Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz at Dilovasi port in the western city of Kocaeli, Turkey, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday that Turkey sees an annual 15-20 billion cubic metres of natural gas production from an announced gas exploration field in Black Sea.

"We have projected a 25-year operation plan for the field," Donmez said in an energy summit in Istanbul. "We are estimating on average 15-20 bcm production every year."

