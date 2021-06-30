Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey sells 1.5 billion euros in 6-year bonds at 4.5%

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkey on Wednesday sold 1.5 billion euros in six-year bonds at 4.5%, a document showed, 15 days after it raised $2.5 billion through a sale of Islamic bonds.

The yield was tightened from initial price guidance of around 4.75%, a separate document, also from one of the banks on the deal, showed.

BofA Securities (BAC.N), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) arranged the deal.

Reporting by Yousef Saba

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:26 AM UTCSaudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy to turn the kingdom into a global logistics hub as it seeks to diversify from oil.

Middle EastIsrael seeks to extend new Gulf ties to all Middle East, says Lapid
Middle EastDefence in Jordan trial asks court to invite Prince Hamza to testify
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role
Middle EastSaudi regulator gives green light for ACWA Power IPO

Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority said on Wednesday it has approved an initial public offering of an 11.1% stake in ACWA Power, a listing that has been expected for years.