Turkey sells 1.5 billion euros in 6-year bonds at 4.5%
DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkey on Wednesday sold 1.5 billion euros in six-year bonds at 4.5%, a document showed, 15 days after it raised $2.5 billion through a sale of Islamic bonds.
The yield was tightened from initial price guidance of around 4.75%, a separate document, also from one of the banks on the deal, showed.
BofA Securities (BAC.N), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) arranged the deal.
