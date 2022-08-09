Turkey sends new oil and gas drilling ship to the Mediterranean

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his ministers and the other officials, poses in front of Turkey's new drill ship Abdulhamid Han at Tasucu port in the Mediterranean city of Mersin, Turkey August 9, 2022. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkey sent its new hydrocarbons drilling ship to the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday but President Tayyip Erdogan said it would operate 55 kilometres (34.18 miles) off Turkey's coast, in an area outside waters also claimed by Cyprus.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in the southern province of Mersin, Erdogan said the area of operation was within Turkey's sovereign territory and that there was "no need for permission from anyone" for it to drill there.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Louise Heavens

