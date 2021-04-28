Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastTurkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines - minister

A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas, Venezuela April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which will start arriving next month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"We are at the last stage for Sputnik V vaccine emergency use authorisation and made a deal for its procurement. Turkey signed a deal to receive 50 million doses within six months," Koca said in a televised speech.

Turkey has until now been using COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd (SVA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE). It has carried out 22 million inoculations, with 13.55 million people having received a first dose.

On Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said a Turkish pharmaceutical firms will produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its plants. read more

