Turkey sped up efforts to attract FDI, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his new economy team accelerated efforts to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows after he secured another five-year term in May elections.

Speaking following a weekly cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the government is committed to ensure economic growth with investments and a return to a current account surplus, while aiming to increase the welfare of citizens.

