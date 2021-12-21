Skip to main content
Middle East

Turkey starts legal action against speculative market comments -finmin

ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Tuesday that legal proceedings against speculative market comments made on social media were initiated after recent currency volatility.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Nebati also said that the government is committed to single-digit inflation, high growth and a current account surplus.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Porter

