Turkey to take steps to fight 54% inflation - finmin

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities are determined to take the necessary steps to fight rising prices as a priority, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Monday, as global oil and grain prices surge due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech, Nebati also said the government is monitoring possible risks to the Turkish economy from the Ukraine war. Turkey's annual inflation jumped more than expected to a two-decade high of 54.4% in February. read more

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

