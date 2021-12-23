Turkey to take steps focusing on sustainable growth - ministry

New residential buildings under construction are seen in Umraniye district in Istanbul, Turkey January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's financial stability committee agreed to take decisive policy steps focusing on coordination and transparency to achieve sustainable growth, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement after the committee meeting, the ministry also said coordination between institutions will be strengthened to develop new instruments to protect lira's value.

