Turkey to take steps focusing on sustainable growth - ministry
ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's financial stability committee agreed to take decisive policy steps focusing on coordination and transparency to achieve sustainable growth, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
In a statement after the committee meeting, the ministry also said coordination between institutions will be strengthened to develop new instruments to protect lira's value.
