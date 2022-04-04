Turkey taking steps to permanently lower inflation, finance minister says

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey is taking steps to permanently lower inflation, which will show a lasting fall by year-end, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Monday after annual consumer inflation hit a new 20-year high.

Fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices following the Russia-Ukraine war and compounded by the impact of a lira crash late last year, inflation leapt to 61.14% in March. read more

Speaking in the northwestern province of Bursa, Nebati said Turkey's new economic model, based on lower interest rates, and a forex-protected deposits scheme had stabilised the lira. He added Ankara was taking "determined steps" to bring inflation down.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu;Editing by Dominic Evans

