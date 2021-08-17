Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkey in talks with all Afghan parties, welcomes Taliban's messages -minister

ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey is in talks with all parties in Afghanistan including the Taliban and views the messages of the Islamist militants since taking control of the country positively, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Amman, Cavusoglu said Ankara would continue talks with the United States and other allies over the security of Kabul airport and the transition in Afghanistan. Evacuation flights would continue as the airport was secured, he said.

Turkey, which planned to take control of the airport after NATO's withdrawal, scrapped the plans on Monday. read more

