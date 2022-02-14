Turkey, UAE sign 13 cooperation agreements - Anadolu

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have signed 13 cooperation agreements in various sectors including investment and defence, the state-owned Turkish news agency Anadolu said on Monday.

The agreements were signed during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE, the first in a decade as the two countries mend relations in a pivot toward economic partnership.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy, Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba, editing by Mark Heinrich

