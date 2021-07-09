Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey welcomes U.N. extension of cross-border Syria aid

1 minute read

ISTANBUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Ankara welcomed a U.N. Security Council decision on Friday to extend an operation providing aid to Syria across Turkey's border, and called on states to maintain such a constructive attitude to seal a lasting political solution to the crisis.

Continuing the mandate is key "to meet the needs of the Syrian people," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Security Council reached the deal after Russia agreed to a compromise in last minute talks with the United States, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian help to millions of Syrians for the next 12 months. read more

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:44 PM UTCIsraeli settlements amount to war crime - U.N. rights expert

Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank amount to a war crime, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to inflict a cost on Israel for its "illegal occupation".

Middle EastActivists assail jail terms for Egyptian influencers
Middle EastLebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast
Middle EastLebanon's cash-strapped army sells helicopter rides during economic crisis
Middle EastIran's nuclear activity is concerning, says Saudi official