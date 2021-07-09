Middle East
Turkey welcomes U.N. extension of cross-border Syria aid
ISTANBUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Ankara welcomed a U.N. Security Council decision on Friday to extend an operation providing aid to Syria across Turkey's border, and called on states to maintain such a constructive attitude to seal a lasting political solution to the crisis.
Continuing the mandate is key "to meet the needs of the Syrian people," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Security Council reached the deal after Russia agreed to a compromise in last minute talks with the United States, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian help to millions of Syrians for the next 12 months. read more
