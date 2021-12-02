Turkey won't prioritize high rates, new finance minister says

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's newly-appointed Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Thursday that the country will not prioritize high interest rates under the new economic model.

In a handover ceremony, Nebati also said the new economic management will take steps to ensure a predictable market and economy. Turkey aims to log a current account surplus by supporting manufacturing, exports and employment, he added.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

