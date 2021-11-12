Turkey working to get out of FATF 'grey list', minister says

The logo of the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) is seen during a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ANKARA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday Turkey was working with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get out of a grey list for failing to head off money laundering and terrorist financing, its inclusion in which could hurt foreign investment.

In October, the international watchdog downgraded Turkey along with Mali and Jordan to its increased monitoring list, known as "grey listing". read more

"We do not think we deserve to be put on the grey list by FATF. We will continue working in cooperation with FATF and related institutions to get out of it," Elvan said in a speech.

