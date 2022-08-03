1 minute read
Turkey's banking sector H1 net profit surges 400% y/y -watchdog
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The net profit of Turkey's banking sector leapt 400% from a year earlier to 169.15 billion lira ($9.42 billion) in the first half of the year, the BDDK banking watchdog said on Wednesday.
As of end-June, sector loans totalled 6.3 trillion lira while the sector's capital adequacy ratio was 18.05%, the BDDK data showed.
($1 = 17.9526 liras)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.