Turkey's banking sector H1 net profit surges 400% y/y -watchdog

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The net profit of Turkey's banking sector leapt 400% from a year earlier to 169.15 billion lira ($9.42 billion) in the first half of the year, the BDDK banking watchdog said on Wednesday.

As of end-June, sector loans totalled 6.3 trillion lira while the sector's capital adequacy ratio was 18.05%, the BDDK data showed.

($1 = 17.9526 liras)

