Turkey's banking sector Jan net profit up 370% y/y -banking watchdog

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - The net profit of Turkey's banking sector rose 370% from a year earlier to 20.09 billion lira ($1.44 billion) in January, the BDDK banking watchdog said on Tuesday.

Sector loans totalled 4.97 trillion lira at end-Jan, increasing 39.7% year-on-year, data from the BDDK showed, while deposits stood at 5.38 trillion lira in the same period.

($1 = 13.9333 liras)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.