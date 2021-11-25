Turkey's BDDK said it will assess measures according to sector needs - source

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog told a meeting with the central bank on Thursday that it will consider measures such as the capital adequacy ratio according to sectoral needs, staying in line with international norms, a meeting participant said.

During the meeting with central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu and banking sector officials, there was discussion of technical issues regarding the banking sector, the meeting participant said. The BDDK was not immediately available to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.