Turkey's Borusan Holding plans 12 bln lira investment

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's Borusan Holding plans 12 billion lira ($818 million) of investment in the 2022-2024 period, it said on Thursday, as it aims to improve core businesses and grow in other sustainable export-oriented sectors.

"The company is evaluating organic and inorganic investment opportunities in new sectors that are industry based, sustainable and growth and export oriented," it said in a statement.

Borusan Holding, which has interests in steel, logistics, energy and other sectors, targets 82 billion lira consolidated net sales this year, up from 47 billion in 2021, the group's chief executive Erkan Kafadar said.

He also told a news conference that the company wants to do business in the construction sector in the United States, in addition to their presence in the energy sector.

Its Borusan Mannesmann (BRSAN.IS) unit recently announced a $50 million investment in the United States to increase production capacity.

($1 = 14.6712 liras)

