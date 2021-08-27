Turkey's Botas seeks 30 LNG cargoes for Sept-March - sources

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company Botas is seeking 30 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between September and next March, two industry sources said on Friday.

It is seeking about four cargoes a month through a tender which closed on Aug. 31 and remains valid until Sept. 3, one of the sources said.

Botas is likely stockpiling ahead of winter after a hot summer and low hydropower inventory caused electricity outages in the country, the source added.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

