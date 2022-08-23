Turkey's business group receives U.S. letter on Russia sanctions risks

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

ISTANBUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's leading TUSIAD business association has received a letter from U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warning of possible sanctions risks if companies establish relations with sanctioned Russian entities and individuals.

In a statement, TUSIAD said on Tuesday that it had shared the letter with the Turkish foreign ministry, finance ministry and trade ministry.

On Saturday, Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Leslie Adler

