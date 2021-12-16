Turkey's cenbank signals a pause will follow its latest rate cut

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank signalled a pause to its easing cycle on Thursday after cutting its policy rate by 100 basis points, as expected, saying it decided to complete the use of the limited room available.

The cumulative impact of the recent policy decisions will be monitored in the first quarter of 2022, the bank said in its monetary policy committee statement following its meeting.

"During this period, all aspects of the policy framework will be reassessed in order to create a foundation for a sustainable price stability," it said.

The central bank cut its benchmark rate by 100 basis points, bringing total easing since September to 500 points. Last month, it said it would consider using limited room left for a cut in December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.