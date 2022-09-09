Turkey's cenbank stronger thanks to support from friendly countries- Erdogan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank reserves are getting stronger as friendly countries are providing support, President Tayyip Erdogan said, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday.

"Our central bank reserves started to increase. This enables us to act comfortably in terms of foreign exchange reserves. In this regard, many friendly countries are currently extending their necessary support," Erdogan was quoted as saying.

"Our borrowing from them makes our central bank stronger," Erdogan also said according to Haberturk.

In comments to reporters on his flight back from a trip to Balkan countries, Erdogan also said companies from Europe and elsewhere will make some $20 billion investment in Turkey.

