Turkey's cenbank stronger thanks to support from friendly countries- Erdogan
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank reserves are getting stronger as friendly countries are providing support, President Tayyip Erdogan said, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday.
"Our central bank reserves started to increase. This enables us to act comfortably in terms of foreign exchange reserves. In this regard, many friendly countries are currently extending their necessary support," Erdogan was quoted as saying.
"Our borrowing from them makes our central bank stronger," Erdogan also said according to Haberturk.
In comments to reporters on his flight back from a trip to Balkan countries, Erdogan also said companies from Europe and elsewhere will make some $20 billion investment in Turkey.
