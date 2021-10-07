Turkey's cenbank chief says policy is tight enough -sources

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas///File Photo

ANKARA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank governor told investors on Wednesday that policy was sufficiently tight to tackle inflation and he expected core price measures to fall in the short term, according to three sources on a briefing call with the bank.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu also told local investors on the conference call the bank does not look only at core inflation measures in determining monetary policy, the sources said.

After the bank surprised markets with a 100 basis-point interest rate cut last month, Kavcioglu provided dovish signals but gave no clear indication on the call whether he sees more easing ahead, or how much, the sources told Reuters.

The key rate was lowered to 18% while headline inflation, the bank's official target, rose to 19.58% in September, leaving Turkey's real interest rate sharply negative. The lira hit record lows in response. read more

Kavcioglu said on the call that policy will ensure disinflation as soon as possible and take into account possible risks, the three sources said, requesting anonymity.

Two sources said Kavcioglu also said that the bank had been implementing tight policy for a year and last month's rate cut did not change that.

Core inflation indicators were trending downward in the near term, while temporary effects keeping prices elevated will fade, Kavcioglu said according to the sources.

He added that easing of other temporary measures are a buffer against risk.

The central bank did not immediately comment on what was said on the call. The monthly calls - including one later on Thursday with foreign investors - are closed to the press.

After headline inflation rose above the policy rate in August, the bank started emphasising core "C" inflation, which also rose in September, to 16.98%.

The bank targets 5% headline inflation. But it has been in double digits for most of the last five years and in September hits its highest level in two and a half years.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.