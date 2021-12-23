Turkey's central bank sees short-term inflation volatility - minutes

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that the inflation, currently at its three year peak of 21.3%, will follow a volatile course in the short term.

In the minutes of its rate-setting meeting last week, in which it cut the benchmark rate by 100 basis points, the central bank said the policy will continue to follow an approach that addresses risks to financial stability.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.