Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey's COVID-19 cases climb to 12,381, highest since mid-May

1 minute read
1/2

Medical workers of the Bakirkoy District Health Directorate wearing protective suits arrive at a building during an antibody testing program following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 12,381 on Saturday, the highest level since mid-May and nearly triple the low that was hit in early July, according to health ministry data, which also showed 58 people died due to COVID-19.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · July 23, 2021 · 7:40 PM UTCOver 71% of Lebanon's population risks losing access to safe water - UNICEF

The United Nations warned on Friday that more than four million people in Lebanon, including one million refugees risked losing access to safe water as shortages of funding, fuel and supplies affect water pumping.

Middle EastAfter 49 years Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered in opening ceremony
Middle EastIran's Khamenei: do not blame people protesting over water crisis
Middle EastU.N. Security Council condemns plan to reopen Turkish Cypriot resort
Middle EastU.S. mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil