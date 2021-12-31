Turkey's COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

Nurse Ayse Ozdemir Peksert treats a five-year-old boy suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year's Eve without restrictions.

"Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there are," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter in what he called a New Year's "warning".

New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled from 18,910 a week ago.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Jason Neely

