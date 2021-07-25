Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Turkey's COVID-19 cases surge above 14,000, triple early July level

A man walks past by closed shops during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 14,230 on Sunday, more than triple the amount three weeks earlier and reaching levels last seen in the first half of May, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 55 people.

COVID-19 infections reached a daily peak above 60,000 during a wave in April-May. They then fell to a low of 4,418 on July 4 after a lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the final restrictions were lifted this month.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Alex Richardson

