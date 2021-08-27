Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkey's COVID-19 deaths up to mid-May levels as new cases dip

People wearing protective masks walk along a street amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Diyarbakir, Turkey July 27, 2021. Picture taken July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Turkey reported 244 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, near the highest level since mid-May, while new cases dipped to 18,340, according to official government data.

The rise in daily COVID-19 deaths since mid-July has been among the sharpest among peers in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows, though new cases have dipped this month.

Turkey reported 257 deaths on Thursday, the most since May 11 when 278 were recorded as the third wave of infections eased.

