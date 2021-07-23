Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Turkey's daily coronavirus cases jump to 11,094, highest since May

A street cleaner pauses at deserted Mahmutpasa street, a popular middle-class shopping district, during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion in Istanbul, Turkey April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases climbed above 10,000 for the first time since mid-May on Friday and hit a level of 11,094, according to health ministry data which also showed 60 people died due to COVID-19.

"If you want tomorrow to be better than today, comply with the measures. Get vaccinated," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter as he released the data.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Peter Graff

